NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

347 AM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

