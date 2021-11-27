NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet in eastern Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

