NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in Boston\/Norton has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Block Island Sound... Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island... Narragansett Bay... Rhode Island Sound... * Until 645 AM EDT. * At 542 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 13 nm southwest of The Coastal Waters West Of Block Island, or near Montauk New York, moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Charlestown Breachway, Dutch Harbor Light, Narragansett Bay, The Coastal Waters West Of Block Island, Block Island Sound, Sakonnet Point Light, Plum Beach Light, Point Judith Light, Castle Hill Light, Sachuest Point and Melville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. The National Weather Service in Boston\/Norton has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Block Island Sound... Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island... Narragansett Bay... Rhode Island Sound... * Until 645 AM EDT. * At 542 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 13 nm southwest of The Coastal Waters West Of Block Island, or near Montauk New York, moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Charlestown Breachway, Dutch Harbor Light, Narragansett Bay, The Coastal Waters West Of Block Island, Block Island Sound, Sakonnet Point Light, Plum Beach Light, Point Judith Light, Castle Hill Light, Sachuest Point and Melville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather