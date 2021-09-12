NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 333 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather