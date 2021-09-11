NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 336 AM EDT Sat Sep 11 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather