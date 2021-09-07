NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 339 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather