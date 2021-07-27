NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Long Island Sound...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

* Until 915 PM EDT.

* At 743 PM EDT, a gust front was located along a line extending from

13 nm northwest of Bridgeport to near Long Neck Point to near

Saddle Rock, moving east at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The gust front will be near...

Huntington Bay and Norwalk Islands around 750 PM EDT.

Penfield Reef around 805 PM EDT.

Smithtown Bay around 810 PM EDT.

Stratford Shoal around 815 PM EDT.

Port Jefferson Harbor and New Haven Harbor around 820 PM EDT.

The Thimbles around 835 PM EDT.

Herod Point and Falkner Island around 845 PM EDT.

Madison Reef around 850 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather