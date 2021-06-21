NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 326 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 4 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather