NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 327 PM EDT Fri May 14 2021 Air temperatures will rise into the 70s across the Tri-State area on Saturday. However, water temperatures remain in the 50s. So please be prepared for the danger of cold water immersion if you are planning to head out on the waters. Several things to consider... * Always wear a life jacket. * Wear cold water protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit. * Carry an Emergency Position Indication Radio Device. * File a float plan with someone you trust. * Check the latest marine weather forecast, including water temperatures at www.weather.gov/okx/marine before you go out on the waters. Your ability to survive cold water immersion depends on your ability to stay afloat and stay warm until help arrives. Air temperatures will rise into the 70s across the Tri-State area on Saturday. However, water temperatures remain in the 50s. So please be prepared for the danger of cold water immersion if you are planning to head out on the waters. Several things to consider... * Always wear a life jacket. * Wear cold water protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit. * Carry an Emergency Position Indication Radio Device. * File a float plan with someone you trust. * Check the latest marine weather forecast, including water temperatures at www.weather.gov/okx/marine before you go out on the waters. Your ability to survive cold water immersion depends on your ability to stay afloat and stay warm until help arrives. Air temperatures will rise into the 70s across the Tri-State area on Saturday. However, water temperatures remain in the 50s. So please be prepared for the danger of cold water immersion if you are planning to head out on the waters. Several things to consider... * Always wear a life jacket. * Wear cold water protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit. * Carry an Emergency Position Indication Radio Device. * File a float plan with someone you trust. * Check the latest marine weather forecast, including water temperatures at www.weather.gov/okx/marine before you go out on the waters. Your ability to survive cold water immersion depends on your ability to stay afloat and stay warm until help arrives. Air temperatures will rise into the 70s across the Tri-State area on Saturday. However, water temperatures remain in the 50s. So please be prepared for the danger of cold water immersion if you are planning to head out on the waters. Several things to consider... * Always wear a life jacket. * Wear cold water protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit. * Carry an Emergency Position Indication Radio Device. * File a float plan with someone you trust. * Check the latest marine weather forecast, including water temperatures at www.weather.gov/okx/marine before you go out on the waters. Your ability to survive cold water immersion depends on your ability to stay afloat and stay warm until help arrives. Air temperatures will rise into the 70s across the Tri-State area on Saturday. However, water temperatures remain in the 50s. So please be prepared for the danger of cold water immersion if you are planning to head out on the waters. Several things to consider... * Always wear a life jacket. * Wear cold water protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit. * Carry an Emergency Position Indication Radio Device. * File a float plan with someone you trust. * Check the latest marine weather forecast, including water temperatures at www.weather.gov/okx/marine before you go out on the waters. Your ability to survive cold water immersion depends on your ability to stay afloat and stay warm until help arrives. Air temperatures will rise into the 70s across the Tri-State area on Saturday. However, water temperatures remain in the 50s. So please be prepared for the danger of cold water immersion if you are planning to head out on the waters. Several things to consider... * Always wear a life jacket. * Wear cold water protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit. * Carry an Emergency Position Indication Radio Device. * File a float plan with someone you trust. * Check the latest marine weather forecast, including water temperatures at www.weather.gov/okx/marine before you go out on the waters. Your ability to survive cold water immersion depends on your ability to stay afloat and stay warm until help arrives. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather