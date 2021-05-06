NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 1 to 3 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 1 to 3 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 1 to 3 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 1 to 3 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather