NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 955 PM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...A CLUSTER OF SHOWERS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM... Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River... Peconic and Gardiners Bays... At 954 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showerS, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These showers was located over Montauk Point, or near Montauk Shoal, moving east at 35 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 4091 7231 4098 7212 4102 7215 4098 7218 4102 7222 4098 7225 4098 7226 4099 7226 4124 7204 4121 7187 4107 7186 4081 7165 4082 7168