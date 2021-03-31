NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 355 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. South to southwest wind direction today into tonight, becoming northwest Thursday. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. South to southwest wind direction today into tonight, becoming northwest Thursday. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather