NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

235 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters from

Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas

Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters,

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending

out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

