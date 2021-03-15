NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

ocean seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York

Harbor, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY,

Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

ocean seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York

Harbor, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY,

Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

ocean seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York

Harbor, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY,

Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

ocean seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York

Harbor, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY,

Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

ocean seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York

Harbor, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY,

Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

ocean seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York

Harbor, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY,

Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

ocean seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York

Harbor, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY,

Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

ocean seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York

Harbor, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY,

Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather