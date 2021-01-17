NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Upton NY 331 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Western Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Western Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather