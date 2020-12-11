NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

329 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather