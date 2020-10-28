NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 11 ft possible.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

possible.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

