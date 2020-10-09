NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
318 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
