NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
333 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft possible.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening
through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT
Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through
late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...3 to 5 ft waves possible on the Long Island
Sound Wednesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft possible.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening
through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT
Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through
late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...3 to 5 ft waves possible on the Long Island
Sound Wednesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
_____
