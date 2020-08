NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

TORNADO WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 457

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BOSTON/NORTON MA

319 PM EDT THU AUG 27 2020

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 457 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

BLOCK ISLAND SOUND

COASTAL WATERS FROM MONTAUK NY TO MARTHAS VINEYARD EXTENDING OUT

TO 20 NM SOUTH OF BLOCK ISLAND

_____

