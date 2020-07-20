NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...

Central Long Island Sound...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

At 335 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms, capable of

producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located

over Central Long Island Sound, moving east at 25 knots.

Thunderstorms will be near...

Westbrook Center around 430 AM EDT.

Essex Village around 435 AM EDT.

Dering Harbor around 515 AM EDT.

Stonington around 530 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4137 7186 4112 7186 4096 7199 4095 7219

4102 7215 4094 7243 4094 7264 4095 7263

4100 7257 4091 7323 4131 7293 4126 7270

4132 7267 4129 7241 4136 7239 4130 7229

4138 7220 4132 7212 4138 7212

_____

