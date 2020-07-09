NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
342 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
