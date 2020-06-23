NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

422 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 TO 1/2 NM.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

