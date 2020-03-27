NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and

seas 3 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

