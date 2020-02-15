NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

352 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

