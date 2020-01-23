NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

344 PM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East to Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30

kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

