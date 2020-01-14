NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

_____

TSUNAMI WARNING

TEST...Tsunami Message Number 1...TEST

NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK

1200 PM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

The U.S. east coast, Gulf of Mexico coasts, and Eastern

Canadian coastal areas

...THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY...

...THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE

_____

