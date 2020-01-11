NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm

and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM

EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3 PM

EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm

and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM

EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3 PM

EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm

and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM

EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3 PM

EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather