NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

