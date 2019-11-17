NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
418 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
Seas 7 to 12 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to
35 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
