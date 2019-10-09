NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
_____
STORM WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
318 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Storm
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT
Friday. The Storm Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to
55 kt. Seas 17 to 22 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather