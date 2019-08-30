https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/NY-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14401271.php
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
324 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
Seas have diminished below small craft advisory thresholds.
Therefore, the small craft advisory has been cancelled.
_____
