NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

517 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

Locally dense fog with visibilities below a mile and potentially

down to a quarter mile can be expected for the next couple of

hours. The fog is expected to lift or dissipate by 8 am this

morning.

_____

