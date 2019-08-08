NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Buzzards Bay...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Nantucket Sound...

Ocean Waters from Marthas Vineyard to Nantucket from 25 to 45 NM

offshore...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

Rhode Island Sound...

Vineyard Sound...

* Until 315 AM EDT.

* At 222 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 nm west of The

Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard, moving northeast at 25

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Squibnocket Bight, The Coastal Waters South Of Nantucket, Menemsha

Bight, Wasque Point, West Island In Buzzards Bay, Lamberts Cove,

Gay Head Light, Woods Hole, Madaket Harbor, Surfside On Nantucket,

Rocky Point, The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard, Muskeget

Channel, The West End Of Cape Cod Canal, Vineyard Sound, Vineyard

Haven Harbor, Long Point On Marthas Vineyard, Buzzards Bay, Cape

Poge Light and Edgartown Harbor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather

Service.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Buzzards Bay...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Nantucket Sound...

Ocean Waters from Marthas Vineyard to Nantucket from 25 to 45 NM

offshore...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

Rhode Island Sound...

Vineyard Sound...

* Until 315 AM EDT.

* At 222 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 nm west of The

Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard, moving northeast at 25

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Squibnocket Bight, The Coastal Waters South Of Nantucket, Menemsha

Bight, Wasque Point, West Island In Buzzards Bay, Lamberts Cove,

Gay Head Light, Woods Hole, Madaket Harbor, Surfside On Nantucket,

Rocky Point, The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard, Muskeget

Channel, The West End Of Cape Cod Canal, Vineyard Sound, Vineyard

Haven Harbor, Long Point On Marthas Vineyard, Buzzards Bay, Cape

Poge Light and Edgartown Harbor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather

Service.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Buzzards Bay...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Nantucket Sound...

Ocean Waters from Marthas Vineyard to Nantucket from 25 to 45 NM

offshore...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

Rhode Island Sound...

Vineyard Sound...

* Until 315 AM EDT.

* At 222 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 nm west of The

Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard, moving northeast at 25

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Squibnocket Bight, The Coastal Waters South Of Nantucket, Menemsha

Bight, Wasque Point, West Island In Buzzards Bay, Lamberts Cove,

Gay Head Light, Woods Hole, Madaket Harbor, Surfside On Nantucket,

Rocky Point, The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard, Muskeget

Channel, The West End Of Cape Cod Canal, Vineyard Sound, Vineyard

Haven Harbor, Long Point On Marthas Vineyard, Buzzards Bay, Cape

Poge Light and Edgartown Harbor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather

Service.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Buzzards Bay...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Nantucket Sound...

Ocean Waters from Marthas Vineyard to Nantucket from 25 to 45 NM

offshore...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

Rhode Island Sound...

Vineyard Sound...

* Until 315 AM EDT.

* At 222 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 nm west of The

Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard, moving northeast at 25

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Squibnocket Bight, The Coastal Waters South Of Nantucket, Menemsha

Bight, Wasque Point, West Island In Buzzards Bay, Lamberts Cove,

Gay Head Light, Woods Hole, Madaket Harbor, Surfside On Nantucket,

Rocky Point, The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard, Muskeget

Channel, The West End Of Cape Cod Canal, Vineyard Sound, Vineyard

Haven Harbor, Long Point On Marthas Vineyard, Buzzards Bay, Cape

Poge Light and Edgartown Harbor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather

Service.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather