NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

530 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* VISIBILITY...1 nm or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* VISIBILITY...1 nm or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* VISIBILITY...1 nm or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather