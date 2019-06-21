NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

349 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to

25 kt today. Seas 3 to 5 feet through tonight.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT

this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT

this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT

this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT

this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT

this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT

this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to

25 kt today. Seas 3 to 5 feet through tonight.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather