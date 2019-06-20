NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT

Friday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to

25 kt on Friday. Seas 4 to 6 feet tonight into Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

