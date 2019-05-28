NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
335 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25
kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
