NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

344 PM EDT Sat May 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM EDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM to 10 PM EDT Sunday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to

25 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM EDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM to 10 PM EDT Sunday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to

25 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather