NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EDT Thu May 23 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT

Friday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

today. Winds northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt Friday.

Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT

Friday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

today. Winds northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt Friday.

Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather