NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
400 AM EDT Fri Mar 29 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to
25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather