NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to
35 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
