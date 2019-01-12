NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Wind gusts and seas have fallen below small craft advisory

criteria.

_____

