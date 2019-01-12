https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/NY-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13528488.php
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
323 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Wind gusts and seas have fallen below small craft advisory
criteria.
_____
