NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
248 PM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
...GALE WATCH FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
evening.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
40 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
