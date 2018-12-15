NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

249 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT

EST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT

EST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST

SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday

night.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT

EST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT

EST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather