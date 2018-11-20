NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
416 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late this
morning through Wednesday, then Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt possible Wednesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or
location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional
lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their
plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
from late this morning through Wednesday. Northwest winds 20 to
25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible Wednesday night. Seas 4
to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or
location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional
lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their
plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
* WINDS...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather