NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
332 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
Seas will continue to diminish less than 5 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
Seas will continue to diminish less than 5 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory for hazardous seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory for hazardous seas.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather