NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EDT

Saturday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25

kt. Seas 2 to 4 feet on the ocean.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

