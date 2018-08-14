NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

452 PM EDT TUE AUG 14 2018

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Norwalk Islands to 7 nm

north of East Bay, moving east at 20 knots.

strong thunderstorms will be near...

Long Neck Point around 455 PM EDT.

Norwalk Islands around 500 PM EDT.

Huntington Bay around 520 PM EDT.

Penfield Reef around 525 PM EDT.

Bridgeport around 535 PM EDT.

Stratford Shoal around 540 PM EDT.

Mouth of the Housatonic River, Smithtown Bay and Port Jefferson

Harbor around 545 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Norwalk Islands to 7 nm

north of East Bay, moving east at 20 knots.

strong thunderstorms will be near...

Long Neck Point around 455 PM EDT.

Norwalk Islands around 500 PM EDT.

Huntington Bay around 520 PM EDT.

Penfield Reef around 525 PM EDT.

Bridgeport around 535 PM EDT.

Stratford Shoal around 540 PM EDT.

Mouth of the Housatonic River, Smithtown Bay and Port Jefferson

Harbor around 545 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather