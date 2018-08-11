NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Block Island Sound...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Rhode Island Sound...

* Until 100 PM EDT.

* At 1207 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a

waterspout was located just southeast of Block Island, moving

northeast at 10 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. Thunderstorms

can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn

boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Block Island Sound...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Rhode Island Sound...

* Until 100 PM EDT.

* At 1207 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a

waterspout was located just southeast of Block Island, moving

northeast at 10 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. Thunderstorms

can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn

boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather